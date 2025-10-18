Left Menu

Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister

The Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind, along with key representatives from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and the World Cup Organising Committee, on Saturday, met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 20:42 IST
The Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Delhi. (Photo: CABI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind, along with key representatives from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and the World Cup Organising Committee, on Saturday, met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Delhi. The meeting holds special significance ahead of the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from November 11 to 23, according to a press release from CABI.

The delegation included Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI and founder, Samarthanam Trust, Meenakshi Lekhi, Chairperson, World Cup Organising Committee and Shailender Yadav, general secretary of CABI. High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne, was also present in the meeting. "Very happy to know that Sri Lanka is co-hosting the first Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind. So, I'm really looking forward to seeing the results of the match; hopefully, Sri Lanka does well. And wish everyone on the team all the best. It is great to see the teams doing really good work and inspirational work, and I am happy to support Cricket for the Blind," Harini Amarasuriya said, according to a press release.

Speaking about the interaction with Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar said "it is a moment of great pride for us" to have this opportunity to meet the visiting leader. The partnership between India and Sri Lanka for hosting the inaugural Women's Blind Cricket World Cup is a milestone in promoting inclusivity and inspiring countless young women with visual impairment to pursue their dreams through cricket."

The Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025 will feature teams from India, Sri Lanka, Australia, Pakistan, Nepal, and the USA, with matches scheduled in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Colombo. All five participating teams are scheduled to arrive in Delhi in the second week of November 2025. Pakistan will arrive to in Colombo to play in the neutral venue. The tournament will feature 15 league matches, two semi-finals, and a grand finale.

CABI, the cricketing arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, is the proud organiser of this landmark World Cup, reflecting India's leadership in creating equitable platforms for athletes with disabilities, especially women, the release said. (ANI)

