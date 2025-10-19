Tennis-Briton Draper says tour must adapt after Rune joins long injury list

World number nine Jack Draper said the ATP Tour must review its packed calendar if young players are to have long careers, after Holger Rune sustained a serious injury and joined a growing list of players breaking down as the season nears its end.

The relentless men's and women's tennis circuits, which run for 11 months, have come under a harsh spotlight in recent weeks with a string of high-profile players, including Draper, pulling out of tournaments and prematurely ending their seasons. Several women's players have also struggled with health and fitness concerns in the ongoing Asian swing of tournaments, with the likes of Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, Daria Kasatkina, Elina Svitolina and Paula Badosa all affected.

Draper, who is nursing an arm injury that forced him out of last month's U.S. Open, said physical issues were inevitable in a demanding sport like tennis. His comments came after the 22-year-old Rune was left in tears in Stockholm with a suspected torn Achilles. "Injuries are going to happen," the 23-year-old Draper said on social media.

"We are pushing our bodies to do things that they aren't supposed to in elite sport. We have so many incredible younger guys on the tour right now and I'm proud to be a part of that. "However, the tour and the calendar have to adapt if any of us are going to achieve some sort of longevity."

'MORE INJURIES AND BURNOUT' American Taylor Fritz, who won his Six Kings Slam exhibition match in Riyadh on Saturday after Djokovic retired injured, said Draper was right in seeking change.

"Facts, also seeing more injuries and burnout now than ever before," the world number four said. "Because balls, courts, conditions have slowed down a lot, making the weekly grind even more physically demanding and tough on the body."

Reuters has contacted the ATP Tour for comment. Women's world number two Iga Swiatek said the smart option for her amid a gruelling schedule would be to cut her commitments for the sake of her health.

Carlos Alcaraz agreed with the Pole, but the men's world number one later defended his move to play in the lucrative Saudi Arabia exhibition tournament - where the Spaniard was beaten by Jannik Sinner in the final. "It's not really demanding mentally (compared to) when we're having such long events like two weeks or two and a half weeks," the six-times Grand Slam champion said last week.

The Professional Tennis Players' Association filed a lawsuit against the sport's governing bodies in March, with the advocacy group co-founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil describing the situation with the calendar as "unsustainable".

