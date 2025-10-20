Pakistan Batters Shine as South Africa Falters in Field on Day One
Pakistan ended day one of the second test against South Africa at 259 for five, with Shan Masood scoring 87. South Africa missed several fielding opportunities but remained competitive due to effective bowling. Pakistan aims to steadily build their innings, having won the first test in Lahore.
Shan Masood propelled Pakistan to a promising 259 for five at the close of day one in the second test against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Despite a dismal fielding display, South Africa remained in the game through disciplined bowling.
Masood's standout performance was bolstered by Abdullah Shafique's 57, as the duo capitalized on multiple dropped catches by the visitors. With Saud Shakeel battling on at 42 not out, Pakistan looks forward to extending their advantage on the second day.
South Africa's challenges were further compounded by missed opportunities as their defense of the World Test Championship title begins shakily. Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer took notable wickets, but lapses in the field hindered their progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
