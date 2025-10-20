Kolkata Thunderbolts Dominate Over Hyderabad Black Hawks in Crucial Volleyball Clash

The Kolkata Thunderbolts made an emphatic comeback with a 3-1 triumph over the Hyderabad Black Hawks in the Prime Volleyball League on Monday. Star player Pankaj Sharma, named Player of the Match, played a pivotal role in the victory by both defending and attacking.

Initially, the Hawks tested Kolkata's defense through strategic plays by Preet Karan. However, Kolkata, led by a formidable defense line featuring Muhammad Iqbal and Pankaj Sharma, managed to thwart their attempts. The Thunderbolts took advantage of key moments, with Jithin orchestrating plays that set up Ashwal Rai and Matin Takavar for decisive attacks.

Despite Hyderabad's attempts at a comeback, shifting momentum with changes in formation and stellar moments like John Joseph's block, the Thunderbolts' relentless pressure and strategic gameplay led by Rahul's spike and a critical miss from Shikar, secured their win and elevated them in the league standings.