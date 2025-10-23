Left Menu

Lionel Messi Extends Inter Miami Contract Through 2028

Lionel Messi has extended his Inter Miami contract until 2028, solidifying his presence in MLS. The Argentine icon, who previously suggested Inter Miami would be his last club, continues to perform at a high level. His influence bolsters interest in North American soccer ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Lionel Messi has cemented his commitment to Major League Soccer by extending his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, as announced by the club on Thursday. This decision is a significant boost for the North American league, with the legendary Argentine continuing his illustrious career in the United States.

Despite having suggested that Inter Miami would be his final club, the 38-year-old Messi has not provided any indication of impending retirement, emphasizing instead that age will not dictate his career decisions. His performance remains formidable, as he led the league with 29 goals this season, helping his team secure a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami is gearing up to face Nashville SC in the opening round of the MLS Cup playoffs on Friday. Messi's presence since 2023 has revitalized interest in soccer across North America, coinciding with Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. preparing to host the World Cup next year.

