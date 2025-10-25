Left Menu

Nantes Breaks Winless Streak with Stunning Victory

Nantes ended a five-game winless streak by defeating Paris FC 2-1 with a long-range volley from Matthis Abline. It was their first Ligue 1 meeting since 1978-79, with Nantes securing the win after a back-and-forth game featuring a disallowed goal for Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-10-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 09:03 IST
Nantes Breaks Winless Streak with Stunning Victory
  • Country:
  • France

Nantes snapped its five-game winless streak on Friday with a striking 2-1 win over Paris FC, thanks to a sensational long-range volley by Matthis Abline.

In their first Ligue 1 face-off since the 1978-79 season, Nantes drew first blood just two minutes in with Youssel El Arabi's shot from outside the box. Paris FC had an equalizer ruled out before Samir Chergui leveled with a deflected shot.

Seven minutes before halftime, Abline's precise volley from 25 meters out sealed the match for Nantes, moving them to 13th in the league. Paris FC, following their second consecutive 2-1 loss, remains 11th with 10 points in nine games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India
2
Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

Sports Highlights: Jaw-Dropping Performances and Controversies

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

 India
4
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025