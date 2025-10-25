Nantes Breaks Winless Streak with Stunning Victory

Nantes snapped its five-game winless streak on Friday with a striking 2-1 win over Paris FC, thanks to a sensational long-range volley by Matthis Abline.

In their first Ligue 1 face-off since the 1978-79 season, Nantes drew first blood just two minutes in with Youssel El Arabi's shot from outside the box. Paris FC had an equalizer ruled out before Samir Chergui leveled with a deflected shot.

Seven minutes before halftime, Abline's precise volley from 25 meters out sealed the match for Nantes, moving them to 13th in the league. Paris FC, following their second consecutive 2-1 loss, remains 11th with 10 points in nine games.

(With inputs from agencies.)