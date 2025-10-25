Left Menu

Bagnaia Triumphs in Thrilling Malaysian Sprint

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint, overtaking Marco Bezzecchi for third in the overall championship. Alex Marquez finished second, cementing his second place in the standings behind his brother Marc Marquez. Rookie Fermin Aldeguer made a strong finish, but under scrutiny for tyre pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:50 IST
Francesco Bagnaia demonstrated his racing prowess by clinching the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint from pole position on Saturday. Bagnaia's victory not only marked his second sprint win of the season but also enabled him to surpass Marco Bezzecchi in the overall MotoGP championship standings.

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez, representing Gresini Racing, finished in a commendable second place, solidifying his position as the second-best in the overall championship standings. Notably, his brother, world champion Marc Marquez, maintained his lead at the top despite not participating due to injury.

Fermin Aldeguer, also of Gresini Racing, made an impressive late run to complete the podium. However, his podium finish remains under investigation for potential tyre pressure irregularities. Despite this, Aldeguer was acknowledged as Rookie of the Year for his impressive debut performance.

