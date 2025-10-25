Left Menu

Rohit and Kohli Dazzle in India’s Triumphant ODI Finale

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli led India to a resounding nine-wicket victory over Australia in the final ODI. Rohit scored a century, while Kohli made 74, securing their iconic partnership in front of a passionate crowd. Australia had earlier clinched the series with wins in Perth and Adelaide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:59 IST
In a striking demonstration of cricketing prowess, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steered India to a nine-wicket triumph over Australia in the third ODI. The match unfolded on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, offering an emotional spectacle likely marking Rohit's and Kohli's final games in Australia draped in India's colours.

Despite Australia securing the series with victories in Perth and Adelaide, India's bowlers set the stage by restricting Australia to 236. Rohit and Kohli then captivated the crowd with a remarkable partnership of 168 runs, effectively dominating the hosts. The fans' enthusiasm painted the SCG in shades of Indian blue, reminiscent of fervent cricket scenes typically reserved for New Delhi.

Rohit's century, decorated with 13 fours and three sixes, was complemented by Kohli's solid 74. Their performance not only clinched the match but also invigorated the Indian supporters, who witnessed the duo's strategic brilliance. Meanwhile, Australia, despite showing promise, faltered, with only Matt Renshaw reaching a half-century. Harshit Rana's decisive 4-39 polished off the Australian innings, sealing India's commanding win.

