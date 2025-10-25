Samardeep Singh Gill: From Cricket Dreams to Shot Put Stardom
Samardeep Singh Gill, a former cricket enthusiast and admirer of Chris Gayle, transitioned to shot put after not making it in cricket. He recently achieved national prominence by winning gold and setting records in shot put, highlighting his journey from cricket to athletics and his battle with a childhood disease.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable transition from cricket to athletics, 24-year-old Samardeep Singh Gill is emerging as India's next big hope in men's shot put. Gill, originally aspiring to represent Madhya Pradesh in cricket, found his passion in shot put after missing selection for the U-16 team.
Having won gold with a meet record of 19.59m at the SAAF Senior Championships, Gill has quickly ascended to the forefront of Indian shot put. Under the guidance of coach Sandeep Singh, he has collected numerous accolades, including victories at the National Games and SAAF Senior Championships.
Samardeep's rise to prominence in athletics was not without challenges. Overcoming a blood-related deficiency disease as a child, his story is one of perseverance and determination. His sights are now set on improving his personal best and competing in upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25
India Launches MAHA-MedTech Mission to Boost Indigenous Medical Innovation
J.P. Nadda Highlights India’s Expanding Medical Education and Healthcare Milestones at AIIMS 50th Convocation
Dr Jitendra Singh Highlights India’s Transformative Decade in Medical Education and Healthcare
India's Ambitious Plan to Revolutionize International Travel