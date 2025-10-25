Left Menu

Samardeep Singh Gill: From Cricket Dreams to Shot Put Stardom

Samardeep Singh Gill, a former cricket enthusiast and admirer of Chris Gayle, transitioned to shot put after not making it in cricket. He recently achieved national prominence by winning gold and setting records in shot put, highlighting his journey from cricket to athletics and his battle with a childhood disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:15 IST
In a remarkable transition from cricket to athletics, 24-year-old Samardeep Singh Gill is emerging as India's next big hope in men's shot put. Gill, originally aspiring to represent Madhya Pradesh in cricket, found his passion in shot put after missing selection for the U-16 team.

Having won gold with a meet record of 19.59m at the SAAF Senior Championships, Gill has quickly ascended to the forefront of Indian shot put. Under the guidance of coach Sandeep Singh, he has collected numerous accolades, including victories at the National Games and SAAF Senior Championships.

Samardeep's rise to prominence in athletics was not without challenges. Overcoming a blood-related deficiency disease as a child, his story is one of perseverance and determination. His sights are now set on improving his personal best and competing in upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

