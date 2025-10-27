Young Pacers Pose Major Threat for Australia in Upcoming Ashes Series
Simon Katich warns that emerging English bowlers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue could significantly impact the Ashes series in Australia due to their speed and bounce. Despite England's strong bowling lineup, concerns linger regarding their inexperience in Australian conditions and the endurance of playing consecutive Tests.
- Country:
- Australia
In a bold prediction, former Australian cricketer Simon Katich emphasized the potential threat that young English pacers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue pose to Australia in the upcoming Ashes series, set to start on November 21. Highlighting their impressive 'air speed', height, and ability to extract bounce, Katich suggests these players could significantly impact the series as England seeks its first Ashes victory on Australian soil since 2011.
Katich noted that Atkinson and Tongue, both aged 27, are burgeoning talents despite their relative inexperience. He praised them as potentially dangerous assets for England, armed with one of their strongest bowling lineups in recent memory. This attack is headlined by the express pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, with skipper Ben Stokes' miraculous capabilities adding depth.
However, the former cricketer expressed concerns about the pair's endurance against Australia's harsh conditions and the demands of back-to-back Tests. The looming question, he suggests, will be whether these young pacers can withstand the hot weather and manage the rigors of consecutive Test matches, a challenge they have yet to fully face.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blair Tickner Joins Blackcaps: A Strategic Move Amidst ODI Challenge Against England
Outrage Erupts Over Minister's Comments on Australian Cricketers' Incident
Rohit Sharma: Beyond Cricket's Boundaries
Rohit and Kohli: A Journey of Cricketing Legends in Australia
Cricketing Distress: MPCA Shocked by Incident Involving Australian Players