Young Pacers Pose Major Threat for Australia in Upcoming Ashes Series

In a bold prediction, former Australian cricketer Simon Katich emphasized the potential threat that young English pacers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue pose to Australia in the upcoming Ashes series, set to start on November 21. Highlighting their impressive 'air speed', height, and ability to extract bounce, Katich suggests these players could significantly impact the series as England seeks its first Ashes victory on Australian soil since 2011.

Katich noted that Atkinson and Tongue, both aged 27, are burgeoning talents despite their relative inexperience. He praised them as potentially dangerous assets for England, armed with one of their strongest bowling lineups in recent memory. This attack is headlined by the express pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, with skipper Ben Stokes' miraculous capabilities adding depth.

However, the former cricketer expressed concerns about the pair's endurance against Australia's harsh conditions and the demands of back-to-back Tests. The looming question, he suggests, will be whether these young pacers can withstand the hot weather and manage the rigors of consecutive Test matches, a challenge they have yet to fully face.

(With inputs from agencies.)