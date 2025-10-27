Left Menu

Young Pacers Pose Major Threat for Australia in Upcoming Ashes Series

Simon Katich warns that emerging English bowlers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue could significantly impact the Ashes series in Australia due to their speed and bounce. Despite England's strong bowling lineup, concerns linger regarding their inexperience in Australian conditions and the endurance of playing consecutive Tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:02 IST
Young Pacers Pose Major Threat for Australia in Upcoming Ashes Series
Gus Atkinson. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a bold prediction, former Australian cricketer Simon Katich emphasized the potential threat that young English pacers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue pose to Australia in the upcoming Ashes series, set to start on November 21. Highlighting their impressive 'air speed', height, and ability to extract bounce, Katich suggests these players could significantly impact the series as England seeks its first Ashes victory on Australian soil since 2011.

Katich noted that Atkinson and Tongue, both aged 27, are burgeoning talents despite their relative inexperience. He praised them as potentially dangerous assets for England, armed with one of their strongest bowling lineups in recent memory. This attack is headlined by the express pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, with skipper Ben Stokes' miraculous capabilities adding depth.

However, the former cricketer expressed concerns about the pair's endurance against Australia's harsh conditions and the demands of back-to-back Tests. The looming question, he suggests, will be whether these young pacers can withstand the hot weather and manage the rigors of consecutive Test matches, a challenge they have yet to fully face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

 United States
2
China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

 China
3
Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud Case

Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud...

 India
4
Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025