Injury Struggles Lead Wallabies' Liam Wright to Part Ways with Queensland Reds
After several injuries, Wallabies captain Liam Wright and the Queensland Reds mutually part ways. Despite Wright's successful tenure, which included captaining Australia under Joe Schmidt, injuries limited his appearances. Now, he is eager to explore new career opportunities and embrace fresh challenges beyond Ballymore.
- Country:
- Australia
Former Wallabies captain Liam Wright finds himself clubless after leaving the Queensland Reds. The 27-year-old, who made his debut for Australia under Michael Cheika in 2019, struggled with injuries that limited his captaincy under Joe Schmidt to just July's test against Wales.
Wright, who has battled multiple injuries, played only two Super Rugby games for the Reds this season, his eighth with the Brisbane-based club. Discussions between Wright and the Reds faltered, leading to a mutual decision to part ways, according to a Monday statement from the team.
Having played 86 games for the team, more than half as captain, Wright expressed gratitude and optimism for his next career phase. 'I've had good days and bad days here but I've loved every second of it... I'm ready to chase the next phase of my career,' he said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bar Brawl in Mangaluru Leads to Arrests and Injuries
Indore Cracks Down on Hazardous Carbide Toy Guns After Diwali Injuries
Indore Bans Carbide Guns After Diwali Injuries Surge
Bhopal Imposes Ban on Harmful Carbide Guns Following Child Injuries
Diwali Disaster: Carbide Guns Cause Injuries to Over 100 in Madhya Pradesh