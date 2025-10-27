Injury Struggles Lead Wallabies' Liam Wright to Part Ways with Queensland Reds

Former Wallabies captain Liam Wright finds himself clubless after leaving the Queensland Reds. The 27-year-old, who made his debut for Australia under Michael Cheika in 2019, struggled with injuries that limited his captaincy under Joe Schmidt to just July's test against Wales.

Wright, who has battled multiple injuries, played only two Super Rugby games for the Reds this season, his eighth with the Brisbane-based club. Discussions between Wright and the Reds faltered, leading to a mutual decision to part ways, according to a Monday statement from the team.

Having played 86 games for the team, more than half as captain, Wright expressed gratitude and optimism for his next career phase. 'I've had good days and bad days here but I've loved every second of it... I'm ready to chase the next phase of my career,' he said.

