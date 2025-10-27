Left Menu

Injury Struggles Lead Wallabies' Liam Wright to Part Ways with Queensland Reds

After several injuries, Wallabies captain Liam Wright and the Queensland Reds mutually part ways. Despite Wright's successful tenure, which included captaining Australia under Joe Schmidt, injuries limited his appearances. Now, he is eager to explore new career opportunities and embrace fresh challenges beyond Ballymore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:40 IST
Injury Struggles Lead Wallabies' Liam Wright to Part Ways with Queensland Reds
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Wallabies captain Liam Wright finds himself clubless after leaving the Queensland Reds. The 27-year-old, who made his debut for Australia under Michael Cheika in 2019, struggled with injuries that limited his captaincy under Joe Schmidt to just July's test against Wales.

Wright, who has battled multiple injuries, played only two Super Rugby games for the Reds this season, his eighth with the Brisbane-based club. Discussions between Wright and the Reds faltered, leading to a mutual decision to part ways, according to a Monday statement from the team.

Having played 86 games for the team, more than half as captain, Wright expressed gratitude and optimism for his next career phase. 'I've had good days and bad days here but I've loved every second of it... I'm ready to chase the next phase of my career,' he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

 United States
2
China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

 China
3
Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud Case

Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud...

 India
4
Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025