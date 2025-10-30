Left Menu

Cricket Set for Grand Olympic Comeback in 2028

The ICC and IOC are gearing up for cricket's return to the Olympics in 2028, Los Angeles. With six teams each for men's and women's T20, cricket rejoins the Games after 128 years, alongside new sports such as baseball, flag football, and squash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:06 IST
Jay Shah with International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry. (Photo/ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for international sports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah held discussions with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry on Thursday, focusing on the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The two leaders reflected on the strides made so far in advancing cricket's return to the Olympics, underscoring the sport's potential to bolster the Olympic movement. 'It was a pleasure to meet with IOC President Kirsty Coventry to continue our discussions on the road to @LA28 and cricket's Olympic comeback,' Shah noted on social media platform X.

Cricket, absent since 1900, will return to the Games, with both men's and women's T20 competitions featuring six teams each. The IOC confirmed the athlete quotas, with each gender allocated 90 players for the event. As part of its reintroduction, cricket joins baseball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash as new sports for the 2028 Olympics.

