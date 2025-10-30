Kolkata Cyclothon 2025: A Pedal-Powered Festival Celebrating Fitness and Sustainability

Kolkata, often dubbed the City of Joy, is preparing for a remarkable celebration as Coal India presents the Kolkata Cyclothon 2025. Organized by the Loha Foundation, Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Fit India Movement, this event promises to be the city's biggest foray into promoting fitness, sustainability, and communal unity. Registrations have opened, inviting more than 3,000 citizens to pedal towards change under the theme 'Ride for Change, Ride for Kolkata' on November 9, 2025.

Far beyond a mere cycling event, the Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 represents a nationwide push for fitness, sustainable transit, and community well-being. Participants not owning cycles can join in a 5 KM Fun Run. Supported by civic bodies and aligned with national movements like Fit India Sundays on Cycle and Mission LiFE, organizers hope to establish Kolkata as a leader in cycling-friendly urban spaces across India.

Regional Director Amar Jyoti of SAI Kolkata emphasizes the broader impact, quoting PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Shresth Bharat:' 'Through Kolkata Cyclothon 2025, we want every Kolkatan to feel the power of cycling—for health, for the environment, and the community. It's about reclaiming streets and rekindling sustainable living joy.' Honorary Race Director Krishna Prakash IPS highlights the event's prize money incentives, aimed to further engage local participants.

The event promises to be an inclusive fitness extravaganza, as underscored by Event Director Meher Tiwari of Loha Foundation, who notes that registration fees have been kept minimal to encourage maximum participation. The tradition of 'Sundays on Cycle' has been kept alive by the city's spirited community, which continuously fuels the enthusiasm behind the Kolkata Cyclothon, according to Dongari Lakshman, Assistant Director, SAI RC Kolkata.

In terms of organizational support, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kuldip Sonawane assures, 'We'll support the organizers of Kolkata Cyclothon in every way possible for the seamless coordination of the event.'