Women's Cricket Revolution: BCCI's Vision for a Test-Centric Future

The BCCI is poised to enhance the presence of women's Test matches, inspired by recent triumphs and the impact of the Women's Premier League on Indian cricket. The initiative, aimed at increasing multi-day games, draws parallels to the transformative nature of the 1983 World Cup victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:30 IST
The BCCI is set to revolutionize women's cricket by increasing the number of Test matches, according to secretary Devajit Saikia. Recent successes, including a thrilling semi-final win against Australia, have amplified the public interest in women's cricket.

Saikia expressed optimism about introducing more red-ball games, echoing the past success of the Women's Premier League. He highlighted that recent victories have marked a paradigm shift in the perception of women's cricket, drawing a parallel to the landmark 1983 World Cup victory.

The BCCI plans to incorporate multi-day matches into bilateral series better, with the aim of boosting the profile and standard of women's cricket in India. This move hopes to emulate the transformative impact seen with the men's team decades ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

