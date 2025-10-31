Hope Glimmers for Russian Luge Athletes: A Path to 2026 Winter Olympics
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled against a blanket ban on Russian athletes, requesting the International Luge Federation to evaluate them for neutral status after the Ukraine conflict. The ruling could impact other sports organizations as they prepare for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a recent development, Russian luge athletes received a potential lifeline, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling out a total ban on their participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics, amidst ongoing tensions over the Ukraine conflict.
The judgment mandates the International Luge Federation (FIL) to start the evaluation process for granting neutral status to Russian athletes. This ruling may set a precedent, possibly influencing other sporting federations, including skiing's governing body, before the Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Games.
Although the athletes' request to re-enter international competitions was rejected, the decision allows those who meet specific criteria to be approved for neutral athlete status, following guidelines from the International Olympic Committee. CAS denied Russian speed skater Daria Kachanova's similar appeal due to affiliations with a defense-controlled sports club.
(With inputs from agencies.)
