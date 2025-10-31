West Indies Shine as Chase and Auguste Lead T20 Series Sweep Over Bangladesh

Roston Chase and Ackeem Auguste led West Indies to a commanding victory in the T20 series against Bangladesh, winning by five wickets to secure a 3-0 sweep.

Pacer Romario Shepherd made headlines with a sensational T20 hat trick, becoming only the second West Indies player to achieve this milestone. Bangladesh started strong with Tanzid Hasan's 89 off 62 balls but faltered later.

The match ended with Rovman Powell and Gudakesh Motie wrapping up the win, as West Indies chased down Bangladesh's total of 151 with 152-5 in 16.5 overs.

