West Indies Shine as Chase and Auguste Lead T20 Series Sweep Over Bangladesh
West Indies completed a 3-0 T20 series sweep against Bangladesh with a five-wicket win, spearheaded by Roston Chase and Ackeem Auguste's rapid 50s. Romario Shepherd made history with a T20 hat trick. This victory follows West Indies' narrow ODI series loss to Bangladesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chattogram | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:07 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Roston Chase and Ackeem Auguste led West Indies to a commanding victory in the T20 series against Bangladesh, winning by five wickets to secure a 3-0 sweep.
Pacer Romario Shepherd made headlines with a sensational T20 hat trick, becoming only the second West Indies player to achieve this milestone. Bangladesh started strong with Tanzid Hasan's 89 off 62 balls but faltered later.
The match ended with Rovman Powell and Gudakesh Motie wrapping up the win, as West Indies chased down Bangladesh's total of 151 with 152-5 in 16.5 overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Indies
- Chase
- Auguste
- T20 series
- Bangladesh
- Shepherd
- cricket
- sports
- hat trick
- victory
Advertisement
ALSO READ
International Spotlight: Awami League's ICC Campaign and the Crisis in Bangladesh
Fashion Brands Fuel Rooftop Solar Boom in Bangladesh's Garment Sector
Women's Cricket Revolution: BCCI's Vision for a Test-Centric Future
British Bangladeshi Diaspora Demands Action on Rights Violations in Bangladesh
BCCI's Vision: Elevating Women's Cricket to New Heights