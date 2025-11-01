Rathika Suthanthira Seelan Makes Strides in North Coast Open
India's Rathika Suthanthira Seelan advanced to the women's semifinals in the North Coast Open squash tournament after a thrilling victory over Hong Kong's Bobo Lam. The Tamil Nadu athlete, seeded seventh, overcame Lam 3-1 and will face Egyptian second seed Lojayn Gohary next.
- Country:
- India
India's Rathika Suthanthira Seelan has progressed to the semifinals of the North Coast Open squash tournament held in Coffs Harbour, Australia. This event, a USD 6000 PSA Challenger competition, witnessed an impressive performance from the seventh-seeded Tamil Nadu athlete.
Seelan overcame a tough opponent in the quarterfinals, defeating third seed Bobo Lam of Hong Kong in a gripping 3-1 match. The contest was marked by her ability to rally and secure a win with set scores of 11-13, 11-4, 14-12, and 12-10 on Friday.
In her next match, Seelan is set to meet Egyptian second seed Lojayn Gohary, promising another exciting matchup in her remarkable journey through the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trek Tamil Nadu: Pioneering Eco-Tourism in the Eastern Ghats
Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Environmental Park and Infrastructure Initiatives
Hidden Cost of Agriculture: The CKD Crisis in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Vigorous Battle Against Dengue
Tamil Nadu Government Celebrates Record Paddy Procurement amid Opposition Criticism