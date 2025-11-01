Shreyas Iyer's Miraculous Recovery: From Life-Threatening Injury to Discharge

Indian cricket star Shreyas Iyer has been released from a hospital in Sydney, where he underwent treatment for a severe spleen injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

The 30-year-old batsman suffered the injury during a match against Australia, clutching his side in painful distress after successfully taking a catch. According to the BCCI, Iyer's condition involved a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a spleen laceration with internal bleeding.

Medical professionals swiftly controlled the bleeding with a minor procedure, and Iyer has since made satisfactory progress. He will remain in Sydney for further evaluations and will return to India once he's medically cleared for travel. The BCCI and specialists involved in his treatment expressed satisfaction with his current recovery status.

