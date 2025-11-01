Karun Nair Shines with Unbeaten 142 in Ranji Trophy Clash
Karun Nair showcased his batting prowess with an unbeaten 142, leading Karnataka to 319/3 against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy's Group B match. Despite early setbacks, Nair and Krishnan Shrijith's partnership stabilized the innings. Smaran Ravichandran remains not out with 88 runs at the end of the day.
Out-of-favor Indian batsman Karun Nair made a strong comeback with a remarkable unbeaten 142, poised to guide Karnataka to a strong 319 for 3 against Kerala in their opening Group B Ranji Trophy encounter on Saturday.
Despite losing openers Aneesh KV and captain Mayank Agarwal for single-digit scores, Nair, alongside wicketkeeper Krishnan Shrijith, collaborated for a crucial 110 runs partnership, stabilizing the innings. Smaran Ravichandran also stands unbeaten at 88 at the crease.
In parallel matches, Punjab's captain Uday Saharan hit a significant 100 against Goa, while inclement weather halted play between Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh in Indore. The match between Maharashtra and Saurashtra was called off due to a wet outfield.
