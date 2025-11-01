Left Menu

Karun Nair Shines with Unbeaten 142 in Ranji Trophy Clash

Karun Nair showcased his batting prowess with an unbeaten 142, leading Karnataka to 319/3 against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy's Group B match. Despite early setbacks, Nair and Krishnan Shrijith's partnership stabilized the innings. Smaran Ravichandran remains not out with 88 runs at the end of the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:07 IST
Karun Nair Shines with Unbeaten 142 in Ranji Trophy Clash
Karun Nair
  • Country:
  • India

Out-of-favor Indian batsman Karun Nair made a strong comeback with a remarkable unbeaten 142, poised to guide Karnataka to a strong 319 for 3 against Kerala in their opening Group B Ranji Trophy encounter on Saturday.

Despite losing openers Aneesh KV and captain Mayank Agarwal for single-digit scores, Nair, alongside wicketkeeper Krishnan Shrijith, collaborated for a crucial 110 runs partnership, stabilizing the innings. Smaran Ravichandran also stands unbeaten at 88 at the crease.

In parallel matches, Punjab's captain Uday Saharan hit a significant 100 against Goa, while inclement weather halted play between Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh in Indore. The match between Maharashtra and Saurashtra was called off due to a wet outfield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025