Felix Auger-Aliassime Charges into Paris Masters Finale

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Alexander Bublik in the Paris Masters semi-final, moving closer to an ATP Finals spot. The Canadian will face either Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev in the final, aiming for his fourth win this season. Auger-Aliassime excelled in serving, marking 31 winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:41 IST
Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime has significantly improved his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals following a semi-final victory at the Paris Masters over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked ninth, overcame a challenging opponent in a match that highlighted his serving strengths, moving him into the eighth spot in the ATP Race to Turin standings.

He will now face the winner between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, hoping to secure the title and confirm his place at the ATP Finals. With three titles already this season, Auger-Aliassime aims to add another triumph to his 2023 successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

