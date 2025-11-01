Felix Auger-Aliassime Charges into Paris Masters Finale

Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime has significantly improved his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals following a semi-final victory at the Paris Masters over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked ninth, overcame a challenging opponent in a match that highlighted his serving strengths, moving him into the eighth spot in the ATP Race to Turin standings.

He will now face the winner between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, hoping to secure the title and confirm his place at the ATP Finals. With three titles already this season, Auger-Aliassime aims to add another triumph to his 2023 successes.

