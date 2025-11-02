New Zealand Stages Comeback Triumph Over Ireland in Chicago Clash

In a dramatic turnaround, New Zealand overcame Ireland 26-13 in a rugby match held in Chicago. Trailing at halftime, the All Blacks surged back with three tries in the final 20 minutes, reversing their fortunes against a team that had previously bested them in the same city.

The match began with Ireland capitalizing on an early lead despite a red card setback. New Zealand, initially disoriented and dealing with player injuries, found their balance later in the game. Prop Tamaiti Williams and replacement Wallace Sititi were instrumental, scoring pivotal tries to secure their win.

The game, described as scrappy, was a testament to New Zealand's resilience following their recent humiliating loss to South Africa. Despite Ireland's control early on, the final quarter belonged to the All Blacks. Both teams now look towards their upcoming matches, reflecting on lessons learned from this clash.

