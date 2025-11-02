New Zealand Stages Comeback Triumph Over Ireland in Chicago Clash
New Zealand executed a stunning comeback victory over Ireland in Chicago, winning 26-13. After a shaky start and losing key players to injuries, New Zealand scored three late tries to overcome the deficit. Ireland, struggling with a red card disadvantage, couldn't replicate their past success against the All Blacks.
In a dramatic turnaround, New Zealand overcame Ireland 26-13 in a rugby match held in Chicago. Trailing at halftime, the All Blacks surged back with three tries in the final 20 minutes, reversing their fortunes against a team that had previously bested them in the same city.
The match began with Ireland capitalizing on an early lead despite a red card setback. New Zealand, initially disoriented and dealing with player injuries, found their balance later in the game. Prop Tamaiti Williams and replacement Wallace Sititi were instrumental, scoring pivotal tries to secure their win.
The game, described as scrappy, was a testament to New Zealand's resilience following their recent humiliating loss to South Africa. Despite Ireland's control early on, the final quarter belonged to the All Blacks. Both teams now look towards their upcoming matches, reflecting on lessons learned from this clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Ireland
- rugby
- Chicago
- comeback
- match
- triumph
- All Blacks
- Andy Farrell
- Six Nations
ALSO READ
Dodgers Repeat World Series Triumph Amidst Political Tension
Dodgers Repeat: A Triumph of Resilience and Skill
Kyle Jamieson & Ish Sodhi Make Comeback for Crucial T20I Series Against West Indies
Arsenal's Triumph Extends Premier League Lead, Liverpool Ends Losing Streak
Sports Weekend Drama: From Court Suspensions to Historic Triumphs