New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

In a dramatic rugby match in Chicago, New Zealand claimed victory over Ireland, overcoming a first-half deficit with three late tries. Despite an early red card, Ireland led at halftime, but New Zealand's strategic play secured a decisive win, signaling intent for upcoming matches in their tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 05:39 IST
New Zealand executed a stunning comeback in Chicago, defeating Ireland 26-13 in a high-stakes rugby clash. This victory allowed New Zealand to avenge their 2016 loss to the Irish in the same city.

Despite an early setback with Tadhg Beirne's red card, Ireland initially dominated the game, leading 10-7 at halftime with a try from Tadhg Furlong. However, the All Blacks turned the tide in the final 20 minutes. Tries from Tamaiti Williams, Wallace Sititi, and Cam Roigard ensured a hard-fought win.

Both teams faced challenges, with injuries impacting New Zealand and Ireland's cohesion tested. As the tour continues, both sides seek to refine their strategies. New Zealand aims to maintain their momentum, while Ireland prepares for challenging fixtures against Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

