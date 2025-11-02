Dodgers' Thrilling Extra-Inning Victory Secures Repeat Championship

In a nail-biting finish, the Los Angeles Dodgers emerged victorious over the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh game of the World Series, securing their position as Major League Baseball's first repeat champions in a quarter century. The game, which extended into extra innings, ended with the Dodgers triumphing 5-4.

The Blue Jays, vying for their first World Series title in 32 years, seemed poised for a victory until Miguel Rojas launched a dramatic game-tying home run in the ninth inning. Rojas' heroics kept the Dodgers' hopes alive, setting the stage for more drama.

Will Smith delivered the decisive blow with a solo home run in the 11th inning. The Blue Jays had an opportunity to rally with runners on first and third in the bottom of the inning, but a double play extinguished their chances, sealing the Dodgers' historic win.

(With inputs from agencies.)