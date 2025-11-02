Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Stellar Pitching Leads Dodgers to World Series Victory

Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto was awarded Most Valuable Player honors at the World Series after guiding the Los Angeles Dodgers to yet another championship title.

In Game 7, Yamamoto delivered a tenacious performance against the Toronto Blue Jays, pitching the final 2-2/3 innings without surrendering a single run, culminating in a season-defining double play.

Having signed a landmark 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers, Yamamoto made history as the first pitcher with three wins in a series since 2001. His composed and valiant efforts were pivotal in the Dodgers' success.