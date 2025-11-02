Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Stellar Pitching Leads Dodgers to World Series Victory
Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named MVP of the World Series after leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a championship. He pitched 17-2/3 innings with a 1.02 ERA and 15 strikeouts, securing crucial victories, including the decisive Game 7, showcasing his exceptional talent and earning a historic win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 10:57 IST
Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto was awarded Most Valuable Player honors at the World Series after guiding the Los Angeles Dodgers to yet another championship title.
In Game 7, Yamamoto delivered a tenacious performance against the Toronto Blue Jays, pitching the final 2-2/3 innings without surrendering a single run, culminating in a season-defining double play.
Having signed a landmark 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers, Yamamoto made history as the first pitcher with three wins in a series since 2001. His composed and valiant efforts were pivotal in the Dodgers' success.
Advertisement