Trophy Tussle: Dispute Over I-League Champions Continues
The AIFF defended its decision to present a replica I-League trophy to Inter Kashi after the CAS and Swiss Tribunal rulings. Churchill Brothers contest this, alleging disrespect and a pending legal resolution. The replica was given as the original remains unreturned by Churchill Brothers, igniting further contention.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) defended its recent decision to present a replica of the I-League trophy to Inter Kashi, standing by its actions following legal consultations and directives from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and Swiss Federal Tribunal.
On Saturday, the AIFF presented the trophy at Bambolim during the Super Cup in Goa, months after Churchill Brothers had initially received it. The CAS ruling had declared Inter Kashi the 2024-25 season champions. Despite Churchill Brothers' criticism and claims of unresolved status by the CAS, the AIFF maintained its legal alignment, citing operative decisions as of June 2025.
The AIFF clarified that while the CAS had overturned a previous AIFF Appeals Committee decision, directing them to announce Inter Kashi as champions, the Swiss Tribunal dismissed Churchill Brothers' request to challenge the CAS ruling. As the original trophy remains with Churchill Brothers, the AIFF handed Inter Kashi a replica, anticipating further legal disputes.
