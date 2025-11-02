Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC Ends Campaign on High with 2-0 Win Over Inter Kashi

Jamshedpur FC concluded their AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 campaign with a spirited 2-0 victory over Inter Kashi, courtesy of goals from Raphael Messi Bouli and Manvir Singh. Despite previous struggles, the Red Miners showcased determination and control to finish their season positively under coach Steven Dias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:14 IST
Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi in action (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling display of determination, Jamshedpur FC secured a 2-0 victory against Inter Kashi during their final group match of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Goals from Raphael Messi Bouli and Manvir Singh highlighted the win, as the team closed their challenging season positively.

Initially struggling under coach Steven Dias, Jamshedpur FC reclaimed their vigor and composure to dominate play. Bouli's pace and physical prowess on the left flank were pivotal, leading to him scoring in the 37th minute. His influence, alongside effective teamwork, kept Inter Kashi largely subdued.

Despite Inter Kashi's sporadic attacks, Jamshedpur remained in control. Manvir Singh's 81st-minute goal, assisted by Bouli, ensured their lead was unassailable. The victory, though without a semi-final berth, was a morale booster for the Red Miners, reaffirming their potential for future contests.

