Srinivasaraj Takes Helm as TNCA President After Unopposed Election

T J Srinivasaraj has been elected as the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) without opposition. He succeeds Dr P Ashok Sigamani. Other newly elected positions include R Rangarajan as treasurer and U Bhagwandas Rao as secretary. Srinivasaraj aims to enhance cricket infrastructure and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:54 IST
T J Srinivasaraj has ascended to the presidency of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) after being elected unopposed during the annual general meeting. Previously serving as treasurer, Srinivasaraj now steps into the role held by Dr P Ashok Sigamani.

The newly elected treasurer, R Rangarajan, also took his position without facing opposition. The other committee members include U Bhagwandas Rao as secretary, who won through voting, and K Sriram as joint secretary. M Kumaresh was similarly unchallenged for the vice-president post.

The committee's tenure will extend until 2028. Newly-appointed secretary, Bhagwandas Rao, emphasized focusing on improving cricket infrastructure and nurturing emerging talents. The TNCA also seeks to uphold governance standards within the sport. The AGM also resulted in appointments to the TNPL Governing Council.

