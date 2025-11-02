Left Menu

Washington Sundar Shines in India’s Victory with Batting Flair

Washington Sundar displayed superb batting skills, scoring 49 not out off 23 balls, leading India to a win in the third T20I against Australia. Despite not bowling, he proved his worth with the bat. Sundar highlighted the importance of visualization and adapting across formats, preparing for the upcoming South Africa Test series.

Updated: 02-11-2025 20:11 IST
Washington Sundar
  • Country:
  • Australia

Washington Sundar impressed as he hit a commanding 49 not out from 23 balls in India's victory over Australia in the third T20 International on Sunday. With his batting prowess, Sundar silenced critics concerned about his lack of bowling opportunities, turning a complex chase into a straightforward triumph.

Although captain Suryakumar Yadav refrained from using Sundar's off-breaks due to Australia's right-hand-heavy lineup, the Tamil Nadu-born all-rounder showcased his hitting skills. He struck four sixes and three fours, addressing the post-match press conference with confidence, emphasizing the need to enjoy the game without burdening himself with performance pressure.

Sundar discussed his meticulous approach to practice, focusing on clear objectives and purpose. He expressed excitement about playing across formats and shifting his mindset for the forthcoming Test series against South Africa, stressing the importance of adapting to varying conditions and formats for success at an international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

