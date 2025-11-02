Kuldeep Yadav Prioritizes Test Preparation over T20I Series

Kuldeep Yadav has been released from India's T20I setup in Australia to participate in the India A match against South Africa A in Bengaluru, beginning November 6. This strategic move by the team management provides Yadav with crucial red-ball experience before the forthcoming Test series against South Africa.

The five-match T20I series in Australia stands at 1-1 after India's recent triumph bolstered by contributions from Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh. All eyes are now on the upcoming Test preparations, with the team focusing on its core squad's robustness.

India's T20I squad has seen some reshuffles, while the India A team led by Rishabh Pant looks ahead to their next encounter, with Yadav's addition expected to strengthen their bowling attack against South Africa A.

