Jannik Sinner Conquers Paris Masters with Flawless Display

Jannik Sinner clinched his first Paris Masters title by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime, reclaiming the world number one ranking. He became the fourth player to win the tournament without losing a set. Auger-Aliassime's loss jeopardized his chance to qualify for the ATP Finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:20 IST
Jannik Sinner emerged victorious at the Paris Masters, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets. This triumph not only earned the Italian his first Masters title of 2025 but also saw him regain the world number one ranking. Sinner's performance was historically flawless as he became only the fourth player to capture the trophy without conceding a single set.

For Auger-Aliassime, the final was a heartbreaking affair. Entering the match with hopes of securing a spot in the ATP Finals, the Canadian saw his aspirations dashed despite a valiant effort. The outcome left him needing a strong performance in the upcoming Metz tournament to keep his qualification hopes alive.

Sinner's dominance throughout the match was underscored by his impeccable serving and strategic rally play. Auger-Aliassime fought hard, especially in the second set tiebreak, but Sinner's relentless precision and power ultimately proved insurmountable. As the ATP Finals approach, Sinner reflects on an incredible year, eager to continue his winning momentum in Turin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

