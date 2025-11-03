Left Menu

Historic Win: Indian Women's Cricket Team Claims Maiden World Cup Victory

The Indian women's cricket team achieved a significant milestone by winning their first World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs at DY Patil Stadium. Over the years, the team has shown resilience and growth, participating in both the ODI and T20I formats with various successes and challenges.

Updated: 03-11-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 01:50 IST
In a momentous event at DY Patil Stadium, the Indian women's cricket team clinched their first World Cup title with a decisive 52-run victory over South Africa. This achievement echoes India's 1983 win, breaking new ground for women's cricket in the country.

The journey to this landmark moment has been filled with perseverance and progress. Since their debut in the Women's World Cup in 1978, the team has evolved, achieving various successes and facing formidable challenges in both ODI and T20I formats.

The impressive victory underscores the potential and growth of Indian women's cricket, paving the way for future achievements on the international stage.

