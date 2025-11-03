India's Triumph: A Historic Women's World Cup Victory
India achieved their first Women's World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final, ending their long wait. Harmanpreet Kaur led the team to victory with a 52-run win. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma delivered exceptional performances, while South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt was pivotal in their chase.
In a landmark achievement, India clinched their maiden Women's World Cup cricket title on Sunday, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a gripping final match held at the DY Patil Stadium.
Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian team mounted a remarkable campaign, overcoming initial setbacks to dominate the decisive match. Key player Shafali Verma's explosive innings, complemented by her crucial bowling, alongside Deepti Sharma's all-round brilliance, were pivotal to India's success.
South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, scored a remarkable century but couldn't carry her team to victory. Despite their defeat, Wolvaardt expressed pride in her team's efforts throughout the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Women's Cricket Team Triumphs in Historic World Cup Victory
Historic Triumph: Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches First World Cup
India's Women Cricketers Turn Dreams into Reality with Historic World Cup Win
India Shines: Women's Cricket Team Clinches Maiden ICC World Cup
India's Women Cricketers Make History with World Cup Triumph