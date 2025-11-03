Left Menu

India's Triumph: A Historic Women's World Cup Victory

India achieved their first Women's World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final, ending their long wait. Harmanpreet Kaur led the team to victory with a 52-run win. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma delivered exceptional performances, while South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt was pivotal in their chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 02:23 IST
India's Triumph: A Historic Women's World Cup Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark achievement, India clinched their maiden Women's World Cup cricket title on Sunday, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a gripping final match held at the DY Patil Stadium.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian team mounted a remarkable campaign, overcoming initial setbacks to dominate the decisive match. Key player Shafali Verma's explosive innings, complemented by her crucial bowling, alongside Deepti Sharma's all-round brilliance, were pivotal to India's success.

South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, scored a remarkable century but couldn't carry her team to victory. Despite their defeat, Wolvaardt expressed pride in her team's efforts throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025