Ilia Malinin Shatters Records at Skate Canada International

Ilia Malinin, the American skating prodigy, broke records in Saskatoon at the Skate Canada International, delivering a spellbinding performance that earned him a groundbreaking 228.97 points in the men's free skate. His unparalleled execution and series of six quadruple jumps delighted audiences and secured him the gold medal convincingly.

Despite not surpassing Nathan Chen's all-time combined score, Malinin's overall accomplishment of 333.81 points marked a significant victory, emphasizing his dominance in the figure skating world. This triumph, his 12th consecutive international victory, guarantees his position in the upcoming Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan.

Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko and Japan's Kao Miura followed with silver and bronze, respectively. Meanwhile, Canadian pairs teams and Japan's women's skaters also made waves with notable victories, hinting at an exciting lineup for the forthcoming Winter Olympics.

