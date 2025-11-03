Left Menu

Record-Breaking Kicks and Shocking Upsets: This Week in Sports

The week in sports saw Jacksonville's Cam Little break the NFL field goal record, while Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola suffered a season-ending injury. The Toronto Blue Jays fell short in the World Series. In other news, Bob Trumpy passed away, and several athletes faced disciplinary issues or injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week in the world of sports, Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little made history by breaking the NFL record with a 68-yard field goal during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Little's impressive kick surpassed the previous 66-yard record set by Justin Tucker in 2021.

Meanwhile, in college football, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola's season ended abruptly due to a broken fibula sustained during a game against Southern California. This injury has left the Nebraska Cornhuskers reeling as they navigate the rest of the season without their starting QB.

In Major League Baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays' bid for World Series glory fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who claimed victory in a thrilling seven-game series. This loss leaves the Blue Jays searching for answers as the Dodgers celebrated becoming repeat champions for the first time in 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

