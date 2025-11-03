Left Menu

India Celebrates a Century of Hockey Legacy: A Journey Through Time

India commemorates 100 years of hockey with nationwide events on November 7. Highlighting a legacy of 13 Olympic medals, these celebrations aim to inspire the future while honoring past achievements. With over 1400 tournaments planned, the initiative seeks to promote hockey's rich heritage and empower new generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:57 IST
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, unveiled plans for grand celebrations marking a century of Indian hockey. The centennial events, coordinated with Hockey India, are scheduled for November 7 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, along with simultaneous festivities across more than 550 Indian districts.

Indian hockey, lauded for its historical global dominance and 13 Olympic medals, is more than sport for India; it embodies national pride and identity, according to Mandaviya. The extensive celebrations aim to extend this rich legacy to young generations, encouraging them to embrace hockey fervently.

More than 1400 hockey tournaments will be held nationwide, reflecting the sport's storied history since pre-independence times. Hockey India's leaders emphasize developing future talent and ensuring the sport's sustainable growth through initiatives in grassroots development and professional league launches for both men and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

