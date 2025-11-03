India Celebrates a Century of Hockey Legacy: A Journey Through Time

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, unveiled plans for grand celebrations marking a century of Indian hockey. The centennial events, coordinated with Hockey India, are scheduled for November 7 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, along with simultaneous festivities across more than 550 Indian districts.

Indian hockey, lauded for its historical global dominance and 13 Olympic medals, is more than sport for India; it embodies national pride and identity, according to Mandaviya. The extensive celebrations aim to extend this rich legacy to young generations, encouraging them to embrace hockey fervently.

More than 1400 hockey tournaments will be held nationwide, reflecting the sport's storied history since pre-independence times. Hockey India's leaders emphasize developing future talent and ensuring the sport's sustainable growth through initiatives in grassroots development and professional league launches for both men and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)