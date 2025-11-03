Left Menu

Parsa Village Dances in Triumph: A Maiden World Cup Victory

In Himachal Pradesh's Parsa village, immense joy erupts as local hero Renuka Thakur helps India secure its first ICC Women's World Cup title. The victory ignites celebrations led by women, featuring traditional dance and music, turning the village into a vibrant festival of pride and national triumph.

Celebration in Renuka Thakur's village with her mother. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous victory, the village of Parsa in Himachal Pradesh erupted in celebration as India clinched their first ICC Women's World Cup title. Led by the mother of Indian seamer Renuka Thakur, villagers celebrated with traditional dance, music, and community feasting. India triumphed over first-time finalists South Africa by 52 runs at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Nestled in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, the small hill village of Parsa celebrated after their local star, Renuka Thakur, helped secure the World Cup win. Villagers gathered on the same ground where Renuka's cricketing journey started, turning the victory into a communal festival of pride and joy, complete with drums, DJ music, and traditional cuisine.

Renuka Thakur's mother, Sunita Thakur, expressed overwhelming happiness, saying, "Our community feast symbolizes our joy. This victory has brought immense pride to our village and the nation." Local women, inspired by Renuka's journey, celebrated by performing traditional nati dances and lauding her success as an inspiration for rural India and its women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

