Left Menu

Indian Players Shine at IBSF World Snooker Championships

Indian snooker players Malkeet Singh and Hussain Khan started strong at the IBSF World Snooker Championships. Malkeet defeated Qatar's Essa Al Qubaisi 4-0, while Hussain also secured a 4-0 victory against Sweden's Shivan Mohammedali. Other Indian competitors Paras Gupta and Dhvaj Haria are set to compete further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:47 IST
Indian Players Shine at IBSF World Snooker Championships
Malkeet Singh
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Indian snooker players Malkeet Singh and Hussain Khan made an impressive start at the IBSF World Snooker Championships on the opening day of the event.

Malkeet Singh, known for his prowess in the shorter 6-red format, displayed his dominance by defeating local favorite Essa Al Qubaisi from Qatar 4-0 in the men's competition's initial round. Despite a lack of significant breaks during the match, Malkeet strategically utilized his opportunities to secure a comprehensive victory.

In another standout performance, Hussain Khan showcased his skills with a decisive 4-0 win over Sweden's Shivan Mohammedali, highlighted by a remarkable break of 61 in the final frame. Meanwhile, fellow Indian competitors Paras Gupta and Dhvaj Haria continue to vie for prominence in the tournament's first stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025