Indian Players Shine at IBSF World Snooker Championships
Indian snooker players Malkeet Singh and Hussain Khan started strong at the IBSF World Snooker Championships. Malkeet defeated Qatar's Essa Al Qubaisi 4-0, while Hussain also secured a 4-0 victory against Sweden's Shivan Mohammedali. Other Indian competitors Paras Gupta and Dhvaj Haria are set to compete further.
Indian snooker players Malkeet Singh and Hussain Khan made an impressive start at the IBSF World Snooker Championships on the opening day of the event.
Malkeet Singh, known for his prowess in the shorter 6-red format, displayed his dominance by defeating local favorite Essa Al Qubaisi from Qatar 4-0 in the men's competition's initial round. Despite a lack of significant breaks during the match, Malkeet strategically utilized his opportunities to secure a comprehensive victory.
In another standout performance, Hussain Khan showcased his skills with a decisive 4-0 win over Sweden's Shivan Mohammedali, highlighted by a remarkable break of 61 in the final frame. Meanwhile, fellow Indian competitors Paras Gupta and Dhvaj Haria continue to vie for prominence in the tournament's first stage.
