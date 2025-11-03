Deepti Sharma's Heroics Shine at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Rajeev Krishna, praised Deputy Superintendent of Police and international cricketer Deepti Sharma for her remarkable performance that secured India's victory at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai.

Sharma, from Agra, was appointed as a DSP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Kushal Khiladi Yojana,' leveraging the sports quota. She played a crucial role in India's 52-run win over South Africa during the final match held on November 2 at DY Patil Stadium.

With an outstanding record of 215 runs and 22 wickets throughout the tournament, Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament. Her athletic prowess brought immense pride to Uttar Pradesh, the UP Police, and the nation, as highlighted by DGP Rajeev Krishna in an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)