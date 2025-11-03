Left Menu

Scandal Strikes Malaysian Soccer: FIFA Enforces Bans for Fake Eligibility

FIFA has upheld its decision to reject appeals by the Malaysian soccer federation and seven foreign-born players banned for using falsified documents to claim eligibility. This ruling, involving players from Argentina, Brazil, the Netherlands, and Spain, permits Malaysian officials to escalate the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FIFA has issued a decisive ruling against the Malaysian soccer federation and seven foreign-born players for filing false eligibility documents. The soccer authority rejected their appeals, cementing a ban and substantial fine.

The players, originating from Argentina, Brazil, the Netherlands, and Spain, had been registered in breach of FIFA's regulations. These athletes had been part of a winning lineup against Vietnam during a qualifying match for the 2027 Asian Cup.

The Malaysian federation must now decide within a month whether to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Meanwhile, the federation is grappling with internal turmoil, having suspended its secretary general amid this scandal.

