Scandal Strikes Malaysian Soccer: FIFA Enforces Bans for Fake Eligibility

FIFA has issued a decisive ruling against the Malaysian soccer federation and seven foreign-born players for filing false eligibility documents. The soccer authority rejected their appeals, cementing a ban and substantial fine.

The players, originating from Argentina, Brazil, the Netherlands, and Spain, had been registered in breach of FIFA's regulations. These athletes had been part of a winning lineup against Vietnam during a qualifying match for the 2027 Asian Cup.

The Malaysian federation must now decide within a month whether to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Meanwhile, the federation is grappling with internal turmoil, having suspended its secretary general amid this scandal.

