Left Menu

Genoa Shakes Up Serie A Standings with Victory over Sassuolo

Genoa climbed off the bottom of the Serie A table by defeating Sassuolo 2-1, thanks to a crucial last-minute goal. Interim coach Roberto Murgita secured his first victory after replacing Patrick Vieira. Genoa is now in 18th place, having broken a winless streak dating back to May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sassuolo | Updated: 04-11-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 09:10 IST
Genoa Shakes Up Serie A Standings with Victory over Sassuolo
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a thrilling Serie A clash, Genoa secured its first win of the season by defeating Sassuolo 2-1 with a dramatic last-minute goal. This victory lifted Genoa off the bottom of the league, landing them in 18th place.

For interim coach Roberto Murgita, the win was a moment of relief and triumph, coming just days after taking over from the recently ousted Patrick Vieira. The match kicked off with Genoa capitalizing on a corner, leading to a spectacular goal by Ruslan Malinovskyi from 25 meters out.

Although Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi leveled the score just after halftime, Genoa's Leo Østigård sealed the team's victory with a stoppage-time header. Meanwhile, Lazio's steady form continued with a 2-0 win over Cagliari, marking a sixth match unbeaten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025