Genoa Shakes Up Serie A Standings with Victory over Sassuolo
Genoa climbed off the bottom of the Serie A table by defeating Sassuolo 2-1, thanks to a crucial last-minute goal. Interim coach Roberto Murgita secured his first victory after replacing Patrick Vieira. Genoa is now in 18th place, having broken a winless streak dating back to May.
In a thrilling Serie A clash, Genoa secured its first win of the season by defeating Sassuolo 2-1 with a dramatic last-minute goal. This victory lifted Genoa off the bottom of the league, landing them in 18th place.
For interim coach Roberto Murgita, the win was a moment of relief and triumph, coming just days after taking over from the recently ousted Patrick Vieira. The match kicked off with Genoa capitalizing on a corner, leading to a spectacular goal by Ruslan Malinovskyi from 25 meters out.
Although Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi leveled the score just after halftime, Genoa's Leo Østigård sealed the team's victory with a stoppage-time header. Meanwhile, Lazio's steady form continued with a 2-0 win over Cagliari, marking a sixth match unbeaten.
