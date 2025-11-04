Left Menu

Anvay Dravid Joins U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy

Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid's son, has been selected for the Men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy in Hyderabad. As a top-order batter-cum-wicketkeeper, he is part of Team C, captained by Aaron George. This tournament is an annual platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 09:59 IST
Anvay Dravid Joins U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

Anvay Dravid, the son of cricket legend Rahul Dravid, has been named in one of the four squads for the upcoming Men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy starting in Hyderabad.

Known for his dual role as a top-order batter and wicketkeeper, Anvay is included in Team C, led by Aaron George. This tournament is a key event for budding cricketers to display their talent.

Organized annually, the U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy serves as a launching pad for young talents, with the current edition running from November 5 to 11, 2025, as announced by the BCCI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

