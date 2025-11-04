Anvay Dravid Joins U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy

Anvay Dravid, the son of cricket legend Rahul Dravid, has been named in one of the four squads for the upcoming Men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy starting in Hyderabad.

Known for his dual role as a top-order batter and wicketkeeper, Anvay is included in Team C, led by Aaron George. This tournament is a key event for budding cricketers to display their talent.

Organized annually, the U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy serves as a launching pad for young talents, with the current edition running from November 5 to 11, 2025, as announced by the BCCI.

(With inputs from agencies.)