Anvay Dravid Joins U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy
Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid's son, has been selected for the Men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy in Hyderabad. As a top-order batter-cum-wicketkeeper, he is part of Team C, captained by Aaron George. This tournament is an annual platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills.
Anvay Dravid, the son of cricket legend Rahul Dravid, has been named in one of the four squads for the upcoming Men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy starting in Hyderabad.
Known for his dual role as a top-order batter and wicketkeeper, Anvay is included in Team C, led by Aaron George. This tournament is a key event for budding cricketers to display their talent.
Organized annually, the U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy serves as a launching pad for young talents, with the current edition running from November 5 to 11, 2025, as announced by the BCCI.
