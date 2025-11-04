Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur: From Childhood Dream to World Cup Glory

Harmanpreet Kaur reflects on her journey from playing with her father's cricket bat as a child to leading India to a World Cup victory. Her story emphasizes resilience, belief, and the importance of dreaming big, especially for women in sports. Her win is seen as a national achievement.

Updated: 04-11-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional recount, India's latest World Cup-winning captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, shared how her father's cricket bat sparked her childhood dream that has now materialized into a glorious reality.

Having steered India to a 52-run victory against South Africa in the women's World Cup final in Navi Mumbai, Harmanpreet looked back on her journey from humble beginnings under her father, Harmandar Singh Bhullar's influence, to becoming a national hero. Emphasizing the dreams of young aspirants, she urged them never to stop aspiring, noting that destiny could lead them to unexpected places.

Beyond her palpable emotions, her narration was one of resilience against challenges faced by women in cricket. She expressed gratitude for the collective prayers and support from fans, noting the contrast from the team's near-miss at the 2017 World Cup final to their current triumph. The win is seen not just as a personal milestone, but as a moment of national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

