Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Asia Cup Resolution

Political tensions threaten to impact the participation of Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the ongoing ICC Executive Board meeting in Dubai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to address the delayed presentation of the Asia Cup trophy to India, following their team's victory.

The trophy, currently held at the Asian Cricket Council headquarters, has become a point of contention after players refused to accept it from Naqvi due to his controversial statements. Naqvi, doubling as Pakistan's interior minister, has not attended ICC meetings since Jay Shah's rise as chairman of the global cricketing body.

While PCB's Chief Operating Officer Sumair Syed is slated to fill in for Naqvi if necessary, diplomatic efforts are underway to resolve the impasse, with talks of presenting the trophy to India in Dubai or at a later function.

(With inputs from agencies.)