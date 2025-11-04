Sunil Joshi Leads India A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Sunil Joshi, the former India left-arm spinner and current head of the spin department at the Centre of Excellence, has been named as the chief coach of the India A team. This team, led by Jitesh Sharma, will participate in the Rising Stars Asia Cup taking place in Doha from November 14.

The team features several IPL stars, including Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, and Ramandeep Singh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) follows a policy of appointing in-house coaches from the CoE for assignments involving India A, Emerging, and U-19 teams, rotating the coaches across assignments.

Sunil Joshi, who recently joined the Centre of Excellence, was part of the India A team's recent series against Australia A. Alongside Joshi, the coaching staff for the Rising Stars Asia Cup will include Apurva Desai as the batting coach and Pallav Vohra as the fielding coach. Meanwhile, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, another CoE coach, is engaged with first-class games against South Africa A and will return to focus on the U-19 team ahead of the next World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)