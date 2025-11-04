Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Sepak Takraw Leaders in Goa

In a grievous accident in North Goa, prominent members of the Sepak Takraw community, Yogender Singh and international referee Ankit Kumar Baliyan, lost their lives on Tuesday morning, according to police reports. Singh and Baliyan, heading towards South Goa, were victims of a collision after a speeding tanker jumped the road divider.

The accident occurred when the tanker, driven by Rahul Sarwade, allegedly lost control on the Bambolim slope, leading it to veer into the opposite lane and collide with the oncoming car near the Goa Medical College and Hospital. Both Singh and Baliyan were pronounced dead at the facility.

Chandrakant Kavlekar, President of the Goa Sepak Takraw Association, confirmed that they were visiting the coastal state for the Senior National Sepak Takraw Championship. The tanker driver has been detained under culpable homicide charges, as investigations continue into the tragic circumstances surrounding their deaths.

