Michael Clarke Battles Skin Cancer: A Cricket Legend's Sunlit Struggle

Michael Clarke, former Australia cricket captain, discusses his ongoing battle with skin cancer, revealing numerous procedures to remove cancerous spots from his face and body. His condition is attributed to prolonged sun exposure during his cricket career. Clarke emphasizes the importance of skin protection for athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:02 IST
Michael Clarke
  • Country:
  • Australia

Michael Clarke, former captain of Australia's cricket team, has candidly shared details of his persistent battle with skin cancer. The cricketing icon recently discussed undergoing several procedures to remove cancerous growths from his face, including a recent one off his nose.

Speaking on 'The Kyle and Jackie O' show, Clarke highlighted the importance of regular dermatological check-ups, explaining that he consults a dermatologist biannually. His journey with skin cancer traces back to a scare in 2006, after which he has been vigilant in managing his skin health.

Clarke notes that his risk factors are related to the long hours under the sun during his illustrious cricket career, where he led Australia to the 2015 World Cup title. He stressed the need for cricketers to protect their skin, especially given the sport's outdoor nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

