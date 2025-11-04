Spain and England Renew Rivalry in 2027 World Cup Qualifiers
Spain and England, major rivals in women's soccer, are set to compete in a qualifying group for the 2027 World Cup. Joined by Iceland and Ukraine, only the group winner advances directly to the tournament in Brazil. The draw involves 53 UEFA federations but excludes Russia and San Marino.
Spain and England are poised to reignite their storied rivalry in women's soccer as they compete in a qualifying group for the 2027 World Cup. The draw, held on Tuesday by UEFA, also includes Iceland and Ukraine.
Spain, the reigning world champion, claimed victory over England in the 2023 Women's World Cup final, while England emerged victorious in the Euro 2025 final. This fierce competition continues to capture the enthusiasm of soccer fans worldwide.
Only the winner of the group will secure an automatic spot in the 32-team Women's World Cup in Brazil. Meanwhile, 53 of UEFA's 55 member federations participated in the draw, with Russia and San Marino excluded from this event.
