DDCA Sacks Ashu Dani Amid Controversial T20 League Scandal

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has terminated Ashu Dani from his role as U-19 selection committee chairman, amid a scandal involving the Indian Heavens Premier League (IHPL) T20 tournament in Kashmir.

Dani, who allegedly held a symbolic position as IHPL president, denies active involvement. However, unpaid salaries to prominent players, including Chris Gayle, Jesse Ryder, and Parvez Rasool, have marred his reputation.

Videos revealed Dani at press conferences with fellow cricket figure Surinder Khanna, prompting scrutiny. The DDCA emphasized no private league involvement without resignation from official duties.