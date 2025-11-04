Indian Women's Cricket Team's Historic World Cup Triumph

Celebrations ensued as the Indian women's cricket team, helmed by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, returned victorious to the national capital. The team had clinched its maiden global title in the 50-over World Cup, triumphing over South Africa in a thrilling final in Navi Mumbai.

Landing in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the squad received a reserved yet warm welcome, given the security measures. Interim arrangements saw the media capture the moment as the general public access was restricted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to felicitate the victorious team at his official residence. This accolade underscores a pivotal moment in women's cricket history, marking both a culmination of years of effort and a new beginning for the sport in India.

