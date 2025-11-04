Cricket Controversies: Fines and Bans Strike Asia Cup Stars

In a recent development, prominent cricketers Suryakumar Yadav of India and Pakistan's Haris Rauf have been penalized for breaches of the ICC code of conduct during the Asia Cup held in the UAE.

Haris Rauf received two separate financial sanctions of 30 percent for incidents during matches against India, culminating in a ban from two upcoming ODI matches against South Africa scheduled for November 4 and 6.

The Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, was fined 30 percent of his match fees for statements deemed to have brought the game into disrepute by showing support for the Indian armed forces and standing in solidarity with Pahalgam terror attack victims.

