Cricket Controversies: Fines and Bans Strike Asia Cup Stars
Suryakumar Yadav of India and Haris Rauf of Pakistan faced sanctions for breaching the ICC code of conduct during the Asia Cup in the UAE. Penalties included fines and a two-match ban for Rauf, while Yadav faced criticism for his controversial comments supporting the Indian armed forces.
In a recent development, prominent cricketers Suryakumar Yadav of India and Pakistan's Haris Rauf have been penalized for breaches of the ICC code of conduct during the Asia Cup held in the UAE.
Haris Rauf received two separate financial sanctions of 30 percent for incidents during matches against India, culminating in a ban from two upcoming ODI matches against South Africa scheduled for November 4 and 6.
The Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, was fined 30 percent of his match fees for statements deemed to have brought the game into disrepute by showing support for the Indian armed forces and standing in solidarity with Pahalgam terror attack victims.
